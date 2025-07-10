MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 10 July 2025

New 30-bed hospital for Siliguri: TMC-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation plan for Debgram

Mayor Gautam Deb, who visited the proposed site on Monday, said the hospital would be constructed on an annexed plot of Matri Sadan, the existing SMC-run health clinic

Bireswar Banerjee Published 10.07.25, 11:37 AM
The site proposed for the SMC’s 30-bed hospital at Dabgram in Siliguri

The site proposed for the SMC’s 30-bed hospital at Dabgram in Siliguri Picture by Passang Yolmo

The Trinamool Congress-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to set up a 30-bed hospital at Dabgram on the outskirts of the city.

Mayor Gautam Deb, who visited the proposed site on Monday, said the hospital would be constructed on an annexed plot of Matri Sadan, the existing SMC-run health clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the growing patient load at Siliguri District Hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, we have decided to build a dedicated hospital to ease the pressure and provide quality healthcare to residents,” Deb said.

The mayor added that the project was initiated following discussions with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed a strong interest in improving the region's health infrastructure. “This is the first time the civic board is taking up a project to establish its hospital,” Deb noted.

The proposed hospital will be a G+4 structure with a built-up area of 10,000 square feet, spread across two bighas of land. It will be equipped with modern facilities, including CT scan, MRI, a dedicated blood bank, an outpatient department, and diagnostic units for multiple specialities.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and will soon be submitted to the state health department for approval. Construction is expected to begin by December this year, the mayor said.

RELATED TOPICS

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Gautam Deb Hospital Trinamul Congress (TMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian team to visit Washington soon for another round of talks on tariffs with US: Govt officials

The aim is to conclude the first phase of this pact by fall (September-October) of this year. Before that, the two countries are looking to finalise an interim trade agreement
Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

Super premium frequent flier PM is back. Now he can visit Manipur, review Pahalgam attack

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT