New 30-bed hospital for Siliguri: TMC-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation plan for Debgram

The Trinamool Congress-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to set up a 30-bed hospital at Dabgram on the outskirts of the city.

Mayor Gautam Deb, who visited the proposed site on Monday, said the hospital would be constructed on an annexed plot of Matri Sadan, the existing SMC-run health clinic.

“Given the growing patient load at Siliguri District Hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, we have decided to build a dedicated hospital to ease the pressure and provide quality healthcare to residents,” Deb said.

The mayor added that the project was initiated following discussions with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed a strong interest in improving the region's health infrastructure. “This is the first time the civic board is taking up a project to establish its hospital,” Deb noted.

The proposed hospital will be a G+4 structure with a built-up area of 10,000 square feet, spread across two bighas of land. It will be equipped with modern facilities, including CT scan, MRI, a dedicated blood bank, an outpatient department, and diagnostic units for multiple specialities.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and will soon be submitted to the state health department for approval. Construction is expected to begin by December this year, the mayor said.