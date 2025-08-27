Felines crashed to death: Three-year-old Leopard and stray cat run over on NH31

A three-year-old leopard and a stray cat died after they were run over by a speeding vehicle on the NH31 near Muni More, around 15km from Siliguri, late on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10.30pm when the leopard was chasing the cat across the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foresters of the Bagdogra forest range, of the Kurseong forest division, recovered the carcasses. They were sent for a post-mortem at the Bengal Safari Park.

“This year, this is the first incident of wildlife death caused by a speeding vehicle on NH-31. Last year, we recorded around eight cases where wild animals died after colliding with or being run over by vehicles,” said Sonam Bhutia, the range officer of Bagdogra.

Forest officials said that the accident-prone stretch at Muni More has witnessed several mishaps in recent years.

"The spot has long been identified as a danger zone, not only for animals that stray into the road but also for commuters," said a forest official.

Bhutia stated that the forest department has been carrying out awareness drives under the 'Brake for Wildlife' campaign to caution drivers and commuters.

“We are regularly conducting awareness among drivers through our campaign. Muni More has been identified as an accident-prone zone. We are intensifying our monitoring and campaign to prevent such incidents further,” he added.

Wildlife activists have urged stricter measures, including speed checks and signage, to reduce such fatalities on highways passing through or alongside forest belts.

"The death of the leopard was particularly tragic as it was a young adult. Foresters should take necessary steps to prevent such mishaps,” said a wildlife conservationist based in Siliguri.