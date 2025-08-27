Councillor flags mayor's demolition 'bias', TMC rift evident in Siliguri civic body meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday saw Ranjan Silsharma, a veteran Trinamool councillor, openly confronting party veteran and mayor Gautam Deb, who heads the Trinamool-run board of the largest civic body of north Bengal, over illegal constructions in the city.

“As mayor, you promised there would not be a single illegal building in Siliguri. But you did not keep that promise. Poor people’s small houses and shops were demolished immediately, while rich people’s illegal buildings remain untouched. This is unfair and shows double standard,” Silsharma said at the meeting.

“The mayor is quick to act against the poor but silent when the rich break the law. This is wrong. The mayor’s duty is to protect everyone equally, not to favour the powerful,” he added.

These remarks from a councillor of his own party made Deb react.

Deb insisted that the SMC had demolished several illegal buildings without any economic discrimination.

“We are taking all necessary steps and putting in all efforts to end the practice. I have presented a detailed statement on the issue,” Deb said.

However, the exchange between the two Trinamool leaders escalated into a heated argument.

“We are gathering information about more such structures and further action would follow,” the mayor added.

The flashpoint, SMC sources said, arose over an illegal building at Siliguri Junction area that triggered sharp words between the mayor and the councillor.

The heated exchange of words between Silsharma and Deb has led to repercussions within Trinamool, as it occurred about a month after another similar unpleasantness at the last board meeting of the SMC.

Back then, Dilip Barman, a member, mayor-in-council and the Trinamool councillor of ward 46, was critical of the mayor and deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar for halting demolition drives of illegal buildings in his area.

The situation reached such an extent that Barman was asked to leave the meeting, and he walked away.

On Tuesday, Barman, who Trinamool had later served a showcause notice, abstained from the meeting.

Amit Jain, a BJP councillor and the leader of the Opposition at the SMC, also raised the issue of encroachment on corporation land. He, along with Left Ftont councillors, complained about broken city roads, demanding urgent repairs before Durga Puja.

Munshi Nurul Islam, a senior Left councillor, highlighted that a health centre that was built in his ward never opened and has turned into a den for addicts, while demanding police deployment in the area.

The mayor responded that a building had been provided for the police, but no force had been stationed there.

He said he would write to senior police officers on the issue.

Later, talking to newspersons, Deb said that the scrutiny of all such land which belongs to the SMC was underway, and a land bank would be created to prevent encroachment.

“He (Silsharma) is a member of our party as well as a councillor and he tried to make a point. We did not stop him. We are working proactively on the issue and will not allow illegal buildings in the city. Also, we are taking initiatives to ensure that not an inch of municipal land falls into private hands,” he said.