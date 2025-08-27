Migrant worker arrested from Malda for Telangana jewellery shop theft

A team of the Telangana state police on Monday night arrested Jasimuddin, a migrant worker from Andharu in Malda, in connection with a jewellery shop robbery in Suryapet there.

“Gold ornaments weighing approximately 550 grams and ₹4.55 lakh in cash were seized from his house,” police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the district police chief of Malda, said the team from Telangana had been in Malda for four days.

A Chanchal court granted a transit remand for four days, allowing the accused to be taken to Telangana for further investigation.

Sources said that Jasimuddin worked as a painter in Suryapet, where the jewellery shop was looted on July 21.

A local youth arrested there revealed Jasimuddin’s involvement, but he had fled to his native village with the loot.

The police found that in 2023, a case was registered against him for looting a jewellery shop in Gurgaon, Uttar Pradesh.

“It seems he is a habitual offender. We believe the Telangana police will obtain more information from him in due course,” said a police officer in Malda.