Nepal unrest pushes migrant workers back; Bengal on border alert

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted along the India-Nepal border in the Darjeeling district, along with the state police, continued to be on high alert on Wednesday as the Gen Z protest continued in Nepal for the third day but on a reduced scale after the downfall of the K.P. Sharma Oli government.

The Nepal unrest also prompted hundreds of Indian migrant workers, including some from Bengal, to walk along the Mechi river bridge to cross the border and enter their homeland.

“We were working at a construction site in Birtamode in Nepal, around 22km from the India-Nepal border. As violence broke out on Monday, we felt insecure and decided to return to our home on Wednesday,” said Samed Ali, a resident of the Karandighi block of North Dinajpur.

Ali, along with some others, took an e-rickshaw to reach Kakarvitta, the area on the other side of the Mechi river bridge that connects Panitanki in Darjeeling district, around 35km from here.

From Kakarvitta, they walked on the bridge to cross the Mechi river that marks the international border.

“Demonstrators burnt two-wheelers and cars, damaged houses and other properties. We migrant workers did not face any problem as the are disgruntled with government officials and political leaders. Even so, we felt it better to return home,” said another youth accompanying Ali.

As they reached Panitanki, the SSB personnel posted at the border checked their identities and luggage before letting them head for the local bus stand.

CM keeping watch

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who reached Siliguri on Tuesday, said on Wednesday that she was constantly monitoring the situation from Uttarakanya, the state’s branch secretariat.

“There has been a situation in the neighbouring country, and I want peace to be restored there. Yesterday night (Tuesday), I was in Uttarkanya to ensure that there is no breach of peace in our area as we share borders,” the chief minister said.

On being told that due to the turmoil, hundreds of Indian tourists and others who had been to Nepal on various errands got stuck there, Mamata said: “We would ask them to wait for a couple of days. They should not venture out and instead keep themselves safe. We are putting in efforts to bring them back.”

While speaking to newspersons in Uttarkanya, Mamata, who was supposed to leave for Calcutta on Thursday, also hinted that she might extend her stay and wait for the situation in Nepal to return to normal.

“I will consider the situation and, if required, will alter my travel plans. We are constantly monitoring the situation and gathering information,” the chief minister said.

Governor visits border

As the security forces remained vigilant at the border, governor C.V. Ananda Bose, senior Trinamool leaders and police officers visited Panitanki on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Panitanki is a small town in Darjeeling district located on the India-Nepal border.

Governor Bose went to Panitanki in the afternoon. He visited the Mechi river bridge and also spoke to residents.

“I will send my observation to all authorities concerned. The SSB is competently guarding the borders,” he said.

In the evening, NB development minister Udayan Guha and Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri, went to Panitanki.

“We are here on the instructions of the chief minister and we want peace to be restored in Nepal. As we (Bengal) share borders with Nepal, we are perturbed over the situation in the neighbouring country, and the chief minister herself is keeping a close watch,” said Guha.

Helpline numbers

Bengal Police has set up a dedicated helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal.

If someone needs assistance to return to India through Panitanki or Pashupati checkpost under Darjeeling district, they can contact 9147889078 or 0354-2252057.