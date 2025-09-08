Naysa Sheikhs protest over statue vandalism of social reformer at outskirts of Cooch Behar

A delegation of the Nasya Sheikh (Rajbanshi Muslims) reached Fansir Ghat on the outskirts of Cooch Behar town on Sunday, where the bust of Panchanan Barma was vandalised by goons on Friday night.

Social reformer Panchanan Barma (1866-1935) is considered the most revered statesman of the Rajbanshi community.

“Every Rajbanshi, whether Hindu or Muslim, reveres Thakur Panchanan Barma for his contribution and social reforms. We unequivocally condemn such an act of vandalism and want the police to take appropriate action against the culprits,” said Aminal Haque, secretary of the central committee of Nasya Sheikh Unnayan Parshad, a social organisation of the Nasya Sheikh community.

On the night of September 5, unidentified criminals separated the bust of the statue from the plinth.

On Saturday morning, some local residents of the Suktabari panchayat of Cooch Behar-I block, where Fansir Ghat is located, spotted it.

The news spread soon, and hundreds assembled at the spot, expressing their anguish and disappointment. Trinamool leaders, led by the party’s district president Abhijit De Bhowmik, organised a protest march.

“We have decided to install and unveil the new bust on September 9 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Thakur Panchanan Barma to pay homage to him,” Bhowmik said.

He said that a committee, comprising residents, would be formed to look after the statue and for its maintenance.

Aminal said those involved in the vandalism should face stringent legal steps.

“It is a shameful and heinous incident. We want it not to happen again anywhere in north Bengal. The Cooch Behar district police should immediately find the criminals,”

he said.