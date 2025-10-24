MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man stabbed to death after row over music volume at Kali Puja pandal in West Bengal

The victim, 30, was killed after turning off the sound system following a request from an ailing elderly neighbour; the accused has been arrested

PTI Published 24.10.25, 12:05 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image

A young man was killed after being allegedly stabbed by his neighbour following an altercation over playing music at a Kali Puja pandal in Sonarpur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when Santan Naskar (30) turned off the sound system in the pandal after an elderly neighbour, suffering from a heart ailment, requested him, they said.

As Naskar returned home, another neighbour and his wife followed him to his residence and demanded an explanation as to why the music was turned off in the pandal.

A heated argument broke out and Naskar's mother was allegedly assaulted by the couple, a police officer said, quoting the complaint lodged by the victim's family.

When Naskar tried to shield his mother, the neighbour allegedly stabbed him multiple times, following which the duo escaped, he said.

Naskar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused was later arrested, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

