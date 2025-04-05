Mystery grenade recovered from Champasari area of Siliguri

A grenade was recovered from the Champasari area of Siliguri on Thursday evening.

Sources said some rag pickers spotted the grenade at a deserted area in Champasari, a locality of the Matigara block in the northern outskirts of Siliguri. They informed the residents, who in turn, informed the Pradhannagar police station.

A police team reached the spot soon and cordoned off the area to ensure that no one approached the grenade.

“Our men monitored the area closely and did not let anyone move into the spot. We also informed the Indian army about the grenade,” said a police officer.

A team from the Bengdubi military station, which is near Bagdogra and around 15km from here, reached the spot on Friday afternoon.

They recovered the grenade with necessary precautions and took it away.

“They have confirmed that it is a grenade. They will examine it properly and will defuse it,” said a police source.

The recovery of a grenade has led to much excitement in the locality.

“It is a rare instance that a grenade has been found in our area. We have no inkling how it was brought here and hope the police will find it out,” said a Champasari resident.