Murshidabad violence: Central forces will continue in Samserganj, says Calcutta High Court

Central forces will continue to remain deployed in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, Calcutta High Court ordered on Thursday.

The court asked both the central and state governments to consider setting up a permanent BSF camp in the Samserganj and Dhulian areas to ensure the security of people affected by the recent communal tension, which claimed at least three lives and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury — constituted urgently by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on April 12, a weekly court holiday — took up the case based on a petition from the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

However, after issuing Thursday’s order, the bench released the case from their jurisdiction and referred it to the Chief Justice for reassignment to another division bench.

The hearing of the case has been postponed until July 30.

Adhikari had approached the high court, seeking an urgent hearing on his plea for the deployment of central forces in the “disturbed areas” to protect the lives and property of the people. On April 12, the same division bench had ordered the deployment of central forces in the trouble-hit areas of Samserganj and Dhulian.

Residents of Samserganj, especially those affected by the communal violence on April 11 and 12, have been demanding a permanent BSF camp to maintain law and order and prevent further violence.

Following a visit by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government set up a police camp in the affected area.

Residents of Samserganj welcomed the court’s directive to the governments regarding the establishment of a permanent BSF camp.

"We are not satisfied with the state police camp in our village. We don't trust the state police. We welcome the court’s directive and urge both governments to arrange for a permanent BSF camp here," said Bapi Ghosh, a resident of Betbona village, one of the worst-affected areas in the April violence.

On Thursday, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Murshidabad violence submitted a report in a sealed cover to the division bench.

Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the court's directions and said the verdict endorsed the demand of the local people who don't have any trust in the state police.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh declined comments, saying the matter was sub-judice.