Murshidabad massacre: Mamata Banerjee announces new subdivision for violence hub

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a new subdivision comprising the Suti, Farakka and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad.

She also kept senior party leaders from the area away from a meeting with victims of the recent riot that claimed three lives and disrupted the livelihoods of hundreds.

A source said both actions by the chief minister during her maiden visit to Murshidabad since the April riots sent a clear message: she was unhappy with the handling of the situation by both her administration and party.

“Announcing a new subdivision for the violence-hit area confirmed she was unhappy with the failure of the police in managing the riot. Keeping local leaders, including the MLA and MP, away from the meeting with victims clearly showed her dissatisfaction with their performance,” said a senior TMC leader in Calcutta.

Mamata, during an administrative meeting in Suti, said a new subdivision would be formed comprising Farakka, Dhulian (Samserganj) and Suti.

“To strengthen the administration here, we have decided to establish a new subdivisional office comprising Farakka, Dhulian and Suti. I expect this will be completed within one to one-and-a-half months. The new office will be set up at a central location for easy access from all three regions. You no longer have to travel long distances,” Mamata said.

A source said if the new subdivision office is set up in a central location, it will most likely be Dhulian.

A senior police officer stated the announcement indirectly acknowledged police failure. The police have been accused of failing to provide security to victims due to poor planning. Before Mamata’s visit, the chief of the Jangipur police district, Ananda Roy, was transferred.

"Creating a new subdivision means there will be an SDO (subdivisional officer) and an SDPO (subdivisional police officer) office in the area. Having an SDPO office will ensure the presence of dedicated police lines and adequate security forces," said the police officer.

A source said that during Mamata’s meeting with victims, Kalpana Mondal, a woman from riot-hit Betbona village, requested a permanent BSF camp. Mamata did not respond.

There were accusations that her party leaders failed to prevent the riot despite the area being home to four TMC lawmakers — Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahaman, Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam, Farakka MLA Manirul Islam and Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas.

MP Rahaman and MLA Amirul Islam were not allowed to take part in her meeting with victims at the Samserganj BDO office on Tuesday. She also did not interact with local leaders at the helipad.

"The two lawmakers were present at the BDO office but were not allowed to enter. A senior police officer told them not to enter the meeting premises until ‘madam’ gave instructions," said a source.

Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam confirmed that he and local MP Rahaman were denied entry to the meeting. "The victims might not have spoken openly with the chief minister if we were present. I believe that is why we were not allowed inside. There is nothing wrong with that," said the MLA.

Mamata also did not interact with local party leaders, including lawmakers who were present at the helipad to receive her. "It showed how annoyed she was with those leaders. She formed a new 10-member core committee to monitor development works in the district, too," said a TMC leader in Murshidabad.