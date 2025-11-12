MP letter to Governor Ananda Bose on relief funds: Raju Bista finger at state 'discrimination'

Darjeeling MP and BJP leader Raju Bista on Tuesday wrote to governor C.V. Ananda Bose, urging his “immediate intervention” to ensure the release of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocations for victims of the devastating landslides and floods that wreaked havoc in the Darjeeling hills, the Terai and the Dooars in early October.

Bista also demanded a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the utilisation of disaster funds and cited concerns over mismanagement and discriminatory practices by the state government.

In his letter, Bista alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government showed “gross mismanagement and discrimination” toward north Bengal by not declaring the October 4–5 calamity a state “disaster”, a decision that allegedly denied victims access to central relief funds.

Atleast 33 people had lost their lives in the tragedy along with extensive damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure.

“Despite the severity, the Bengal government has refused to officially notify it as a ‘disaster’ denying affected communites access to essential relief through the State Disaster Response Fund, 75 % of which is funded by the central government,” said Bista.

Bista pointed out that the Union ministry of home affairs confirmed that as of April 1, 2025, a total of ₹5,899.90 crore was available in Bengal's SDRF account, including the first installment for the current financial year.

“It is shocking to note that while our region has seen catastrophic natural calamities, the Bengal government is sitting on these critical funds,” stated Bista.

On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sparred over funds meant for disaster management, repair and rehabilitation.

Adhikari said he would write to Union home minister Amit Shah and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that Mamata and her bureaucrats transferred ₹134 crore from the disaster relief fund to the state panchayat and rural development department.

Mamata had countered the “misleading information”, saying the state allocated funds to its departments to repair damage caused by natural disasters. “Since 2021, time and again, financial assistance was sought from the Centre, but no money was paid to the state. As the (Assembly) elections are ahead, the BJP has taken the task to disseminate false and misleading information,” she had said.