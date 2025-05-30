Migrant worker falls off Farakka barrage into Ganga after getting down from train

A migrant worker, who was returning from Mumbai to observe Eid with his family, went missing on Thursday after he fell into the Ganga at Farakka Barrage after he got down from the train when it had stopped for a while on the bridge.

Police said that Safikul Seikh, 27, was coming from Mumbai by Karmabhoomi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Kamakshya Junction in Guwahati, along with three other workers. Safikul was returning home at Motapara village in Malda's Manikchak police station area to observe Eid with his family on June 6.

"The youth stepped on the bridge over the river when the train stopped for a while because it did not have the signal to proceed. When the train started to move all of a sudden, and Safikul tried to board it, his head hit a bogie. Thrown off balance, the youth fell into the river through a gap near pier number 28 on the bridge. A search is on, but the youth has yet to be located," said a police officer.

Ramjan Khan, another migrant worker who was returning with Safikul in the same train, said they were travelling in an unreserved compartment.

"The accident took place only because Safikul alighted from the train after it stopped on the bridge for a while. If he had remained inside the train, this would not have happened," said Ramjan.