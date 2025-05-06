Met office issues heatwave alert for south Bengal from May 8 to 10

The regional meteorological office has issued a heat wave warning for south Bengal from May 8. With a change in wind pattern anticipated after May 6, dry westerly to northwesterly winds are likely to prevail across the region, setting the stage for a rise in temperatures and heat wave conditions.

A gradual increase in day temperatures by 3–5°C is expected over the next two days, with maximum temperatures forecasted to be 4–6°C above normal from May 8 onwards in south Bengal.

On May 8, heat wave conditions — defined by maximum temperatures of 40°C or more and temperatures above normal by at least 5°C — are likely to develop at one or two places in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura districts.

The remaining districts of south Bengal may experience hot and humid weather.

The heat wave may intensify further across south Bengal on May 9 and 10.

Maximum temperatures of 40°C or more, coupled with a deviation of at least 5°C above normal, are likely at one or two places in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts.

Other districts in south Bengal are also expected to endure hot and humid weather conditions.

The heatwave may pose a moderate health risk for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those working or staying outdoors for extended periods.

Symptoms like heat cramps, heat rash, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures may occur.

Immediate medical attention is advised if such signs are observed.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid direct exposure to the sun, particularly between 11 am and 4 pm.

People are advised to wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing, and to keep their heads covered with a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even without feeling thirsty, is recommended.