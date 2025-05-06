Met department issues thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for north and south Bengal

An east-west trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to north Bangladesh, passing through north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Sikkim at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, is expected to bring thunderstorm activity across the districts of West Bengal on Tuesday, said Regional Meteorological Centre forecast.

A moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and a favourable wind pattern aid these weather developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no change anticipated in the maximum temperature during the next 24 hours.

Also Read KMC readies for monsoon, the Beleghata Circular Canal work to be done by month end

A gradual rise of 3–5°C is also expected over the subsequent two days.

The maximum relative humidity is forecasted to range between 80–90 per cent over coastal districts and around 70–80 per cent in interior districts.

Minimum relative humidity levels may vary from 45 to 55 per cent in coastal areas and 30–40 per cent inland.

On May 6, thunderstorm activity is likely over several districts of West Bengal.

In south Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

The rest of south Bengal may also experience similar weather, though with less intense gusts of wind at 30–40 kmph.

North Bengal may also witness heavy rainfall (ranging between 7 and 11 cm) at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rain may also take place at one or two places across all districts of north Bengal.

The thunderstorm activity is expected to persist in parts of north Bengal on May 7.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall may also occur in one or two places over the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Coochbehar.