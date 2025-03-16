Meet Malda's golden javelin girl: Schoolgirl Mishti Karmakar sets national record

Sixteen-year-old athlete Mishti Karmakar has given her hometown Malda a golden gift for Holi.

The teen bagged the gold medal in the javelin throw at the 20th edition of the National Youth Athletics Championship last Wednesday.

The event was held at the Pataliputra stadium in Patna, Bihar.

Mishti, a Class X student of Malda Railway High School, threw the javelin at a distance of 45.40 metres as a member of the Bengal state team.

“She has won gold in the Under-18 girls’ javelin throw category and set a new record at this level,” said Asit Pal, who had been coaching her since her childhood.

The girl, who lives in Kuldip Mishra Colony of Malda town, had to struggle a lot to prove herself and continue with her practice because of financial adversities.

Father Sanjay Karmakar, the sole breadwinner of the family, hawks items on a train. Suchitra Karmakar, her mother, is a homemaker.

Mishti Karmakar with the gold medal that she won at the national youth Olympics.

“Despite being from a daily bread earner’s family, Mishti never lost her zeal. She has been very punctual and regular in practice and has always been serious about excelling. Her consistent efforts have brought her the medal and we aspire to see her winning more medals in national and international arenas,” Pal added.

Mishti’s success in the national youth championship has drawn accolades from various quarters.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the chairman of Englishbazar municipality, said her win was a “Holi gift” for the residents of Malda.

“We are proud of her success and feel that she will go a long way in sports. We will arrange a felicitation for her,” Choudhury, who is also secretary of the Malda district sports association, said.

Nitin Singhania, the district magistrate, said Mishti had earlier won medals in different state-level tournaments.

“The administration will extend her all possible help so that she can continue to excel in the field of sports,” he said.

The winning of the gold medal has also led to Mishti’s selection in the Indian national team for the Asian Youth Athletics Meet that will be held in Dubai in April this year.

The teen doesn't believe in resting on her laurels. “I have been selected as a member of the Indian squad. I have resumed my practice as international events are more competitive and different. I have to put in my best,” said Mishti.