Saturday, 15 March 2025

Man kills four-year-old daughter in Bengal’s Nadia district over 'illicit relationship' of his wife

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his daughter and throwing her body in a nearby river, an officer said

PTI Published 15.03.25, 03:38 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter in West Bengal’s Nadia district over an “illicit relationship” of his wife, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in a village under Dhubulia police station area in the district, they said.

The accused has been arrested, a police officer said.

He allegedly killed the little girl after returning home on Friday evening, when his wife was away, police said.

The wife of the accused was reportedly in an “illicit relationship”, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his daughter and throwing her body in a nearby river, the officer said.

The body of the girl was later recovered from the river, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

