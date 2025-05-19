Mamata hints at complying with SC’s DA order, says she will act ‘as per legal provisions’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted that her government would deal with the Supreme Court order directing the state to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees within three months.

This is the first time Banerjee responded to the May 16 order of the apex court.

"I will not comment on a sub-judice matter. I act as per legal provisions," Banerjee said before leaving for a three-day official trip to the northern part of West Bengal.

On May 16, the Supreme Court asked the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding DA to its employees within the next three months.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing a plea of the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court order on the issue, asked the state government to pay the DA arrears for 2009 to 2019 within three months.

Around six lakh state employees would benefit from the apex court's interim order.

