Medical crises fuel rail overbridge demand at Ghoramara Level Crossing in Alipurduar district

Two consecutive medical emergencies have highlighted the urgent need for a Railway Overbridge (ROB) at the Ghoramara Level Crossing in Kamakhyaguri of Alipurduar district. Kamakhyaguri is about 26km from Alipurduar.

Ranjana Roy, a resident of Khoardanga, suffered a severe cardiac episode on Tuesday. Her family rushed her to the Kumargram block hospital by car, but their journey came to a standstill at the Ghoramara level crossing, which was closed.

With every passing minute critical to Ranjana’s survival, a civic volunteer and an e-rickshaw driver lifted her across the closed gate of the crossing. She was shifted to another e-rickshaw on the other side and taken to the hospital. Doctors later referred her to Alipurduar district hospital, where her condition was stabilised.

A similar incident occurred the next day. Rashmit Roy, another resident of Kamakhyaguri, was being rushed to the hospital for snakebite when his family found the crossing closed. He had to be carried across the railway tracks by relatives. Doctors later said that any further delay could have been fatal.

These consecutive emergencies have amplified public demand for a railway overbridge in Kamakhyaguri, a town that houses a block hospital, Kamakhyaguri College, and a bustling market.

The level crossing also connects to parts of Assam, from where people routinely travel to Kamakhyaguri for healthcare and trade. Local residents say the frequent closure of the gate due to passing trains is a serious barrier to timely medical intervention, education, and commerce.

Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, had raised the demand for ROBs at the level crossings of Kamakhyaguri and Birpara — in Alipurduar, 60km from the district headquarters — in Parliament. “Both locations are crucial because people must cross the gates to access hospitals. Delays during emergencies can be life-threatening. I raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha in January,” he said.

Despite the state government granting permission for the construction of overbridges, physical work is yet to begin. The delay has prompted irritation among local people.

Prankrishna Saha, secretary of the Kamakhyaguri Byabsayee Samity, voiced concern over the economic impact. “Development and trade in Kamakhyaguri have been severely affected due to the lack of a ROB. Several organisations have submitted memorandums to the concerned authorities, but no concrete steps have been taken,” he said.

Relatives of both patients expressed frustration, saying that had they not taken matters into their own hands, the consequences would have been tragic.