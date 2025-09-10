CM Mamata Banerjee switches stay in North Bengal over connectivity issues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day administrative tour of north Bengal, shifted her place of stay from the Kanyashree bungalow to Uttarkanya due to mobile connectivity issues, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"It is reported that there were network issues at the Kanyashree bungalow, which made it difficult for her to stay updated on the developments in Nepal. As a result, the CM shifted to Uttarkanya on Tuesday night to monitor the situation more closely," the official told PTI.

Later, the Trinamool Congress posted a photo of the party supremo sitting in 'Uttarkanya' and monitoring the situation in the riot-hit neighbouring nation.

Uttarkanya is a building in Siliguri which houses the temporary state secretariat for the North Bengal Development Department of West Bengal "The unfolding situation in our neighbouring country, Nepal, is a matter of deep concern. Placing the interests of the state above all else, our compassionate Chief Minister, remained at Uttar Kanya State Secretariat through the night, personally monitoring every detail with utmost vigilance," the party posted on X.

Incidentally, while leaving for North Bengal, Banerjee had commented on the unrest in Nepal.

"We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace. Let Nepal return to normal. We cannot interfere; this is not our matter," Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport here before leaving for north Bengal on Tuesday.

