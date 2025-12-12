Spotlight on unsung heroes: Himalayan Mountaineering Institute hails Sherpas for climb aid

On International Mountain Day, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling turned the spotlight on the unsung heroes of the Himalayas, honouring Sherpas, the tireless climbers who pitch tents, fix ropes and shoulder the heaviest burdens on every expedition.

The Everest Honour Badge was bestowed on the Sherpas in a gesture as heartwarming as it was long overdue.

HMI principal Col. Rajnesh Joshi said the recognition was long overdue.

“They shoulder the heaviest burdens on every expedition, they pitch tents, fix ropes so that we can climb the mountains. The recognition was long overdue, and it’s our way of expressing gratitude to them,” said Col. Joshi, who successfully led an NCC team to Mount Everest this year.

The International Mountain Day, initiated by the United Nations in 2003, aims to raise global awareness of issues facing the mountains.

A total of 31 Everesters from Darjeeling were honoured with the Everest Honour Badge. Apart from Sherpas, other Everesters, including Col. Joshi, Pratima Rai, who had climbed the world's tallest peak with the NCC team this year, and Jamling Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, were honoured with the badge.

Migma Sherpa, who climbed Everest eight times, said that he and his colleagues were overwhelmed by the initiative.

“I started as a porter in 1996 when I was just 11 years old. I am uneducated. My family members worked as road construction workers. Over the years, I have graduated through the ranks as a porter, and now, I open routes and fix ropes for expeditions,” said Migma.

Migma, however, said that he feared “new Sherpas would not be born”.

“However, when we get such recognition, we can assure new Sherpas will be born. Maybe our children will still be interested in the profession,” said Migma.

Most of the Sherpas who were honoured with the badge have climbed Everest more than once. Among them was Dawa Narbu Sherpa, who conquered Everest 12 times.

Jamling, who was the chief guest at the programme, said the connection between the Sherpas and the institution was slowly fading over the years.

“I thank the principal for taking the initiative to unite the Sherpa people with the HMI. The connection was missing. The institution was started and run by the Sherpa community,” said Jamling.

The HMI was established in 1954, following Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary's 1953 ascent of Everest.

The HMI was set up in Darjeeling because it was the hometown of Tenzing. The mountaineer was appointed director of field training when the institution began, and he remained associated with the HMI until he died in 1986.