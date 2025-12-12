Tussle between tourist drivers of hills and plains resolved through virtual meeting

The dispute over the movement of tourist taxis between the hills and the plains of the Darjeeling district was resolved following a meeting convened by the district administration on Thursday.

The meeting, held virtually from the district magistrate’s office in Darjeeling, brought together representatives of small passenger vehicle owners and drivers’ associations from the Darjeeling hills, stakeholders from Siliguri, officials of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), police, the Siliguri subdivisional administration and members of the tourism industry.

According to sources in the district administration, both hill and plains associations aired their concerns before the administration, outlining operational challenges that hindered the smooth movement of passengers in recent weeks.

“The district administration took note of all issues raised at the talks and firmly appealed to all stakeholders to maintain the status quo to ensure uninterrupted transport services in the region. The importance of maintaining harmony and cooperation between transport operators of Siliguri and Darjeeling was underscored, as any disruption adversely affects the district’s tourism potential,” said an official statement issued by the administration.

The sources said all the associations assured the administration of full cooperation in resolving the matter and prioritising public service.

The impasse had persisted for the past couple of weeks after drivers’ associations in the plains alleged that some hill-based counterparts had threatened them and prevented them from conducting sightseeing tours in the hills.

Those associated with the tourism industry welcomed the administration’s intervention.

Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), said: “We welcome the decision taken by the administration to resolve the differences between drivers of the hills and the plains. We have always maintained that we do not wish to enter into any confrontation.”

“The administration has clearly said all stakeholders must ensure uninterrupted transport services. All our representatives will follow the directive,” said Debasish Maitra, the chairman of the transport management committee of Eastern Himalayan Travel & Tour Operators Association.

With the issue being addressed, a review meeting will be held in a week to assess the situation and ensure compliance, administrative sources said.