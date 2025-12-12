EC’s SIR data shows 58 lakh deletions across Bengal, Bhowanipore records four times more removals than Nandigram

The Election Commission’s release of constituency-wise deletions from the electoral rolls has opened up fresh political chatter in West Bengal.

The data, published a day after the deadline for submitting enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process ended, shows wide variations across Assembly segments, stretching from Kolkata’s core to districts that remain central to both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

A poll panel official said chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhowanipore constituency, which had 1,61,509 voters in the rolls published in January 2025, has seen 44,787 names removed in the latest revision.

In Nandigram, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s seat, the deletions stand at 10,599 out of 2,78,212 voters.

Political circles have already begun drawing their own comparisons. The official said, “Asansol South, represented by Agnimitra Paul, has seen 39,202 deletions, while Shankar Ghosh's Siliguri constituency has reported 31,181 deletions.”

Bhowanipore is, however, far from the top of the chart. Kolkata Port, represented by minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, has recorded 63,730 deletions, the highest among the Kolkata seats covered so far.

Tollygunge, held by minister Aroop Biswas, has logged 35,309 deletions. The deletions have been classified under the standard categories of deaths, relocation and duplication of entries.

Education minister Bratya Basu’s Dum Dum has seen 33,862 deletions. Next door, Chandrima Bhattacharya’s Dum Dum North has logged 33,912.

Shashi Panja’s Shyampukur reports 42,303 deletions, while Ballygunge, represented by Babul Supriyo, shows 65,171. Chandannagar MLA Indranil Sen has 25,478 deletions in his constituency, and Shivpur MLA Manoj Tiwari has 33,505.

In Behala West, Partha Chatterjee’s seat, 52,247 names have been removed. Behala East, represented by Ratna Chatterjee, has 53,036 deletions.

District-wise, South 24 Parganas tops the list with 8,16,047 deletions. The district, where Abhishek Banerjee is the MP from Diamond Harbour, remains a key stronghold for the Trinamool.

Abhishek secured a victory margin of more than seven lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

Across Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies, Chowringhee in North Kolkata has recorded the highest constituency-level deletions at 74,553. The seat is represented by Trinamool MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kotulpur in Bankura has reported the lowest tally, 5,678 deletions.

Overall, more than 58 lakh names have been removed in the first phase of the SIR process.