CM sets target for Dudhia bridge, jobs for victims’ kin; Kiren scans scars in landslide-hit Mirik

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reached Dudhia and set a 15-day deadline to restore connectivity to Mirik from Dudhia and to provide jobs to families who have lost their kin during Sunday’s landslides and floods.

At least 33 persons lost their lives in the wake of Sunday’s deluge.

On the same day, Kiren Rijiju, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs, also visited Mirik “as a representative of the Prime Minister and the home minster”.

The chief minister went to Dudhia where an iron bridge over Balason river that connected Mirik with Siliguri collapsed on Sunday morning.

“We will construct a temporary bridge as an alternative within 15 days. However, only light vehicles will be allowed to pass through this bridge,” said Mamata.

Even though Mirik can be reached from Ghoom, it is a circuitous route of more than around 100km. The distance between Siliguri and Mirik through Dudhia is around 52 km.

Another promise with a 15-day deadline included providing jobs as Home Guards to those who have lost a family member in the disaster.

“We will provide special concessions for this job. Many might not have the educational qualification or the height required, but you need not worry about this aspect,” she told the gathering at Dudhia.

The chief minister directed the state director general of police to take appropriate action within 15 days.

Mamata also directed the Darjeeling district administration to set up a special camp within seven days to ensure that any official documents like voter and ration cards that were lost during the disaster were reissued.

She also directed the administration to immediately start repairing Rohini Road that connects Siliguri with Darjeeling.

Union minister Rijiju, who visited Mirik to take stock of the situation, said: “I will submit a report to the Prime Minister and home minister on my return.”

Rijiju also stressed on the need for the Centre and the state to work collectively to address disaster-related issues.

He was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, who criticized Mamata for failing to climb up the hills.

Earlier during the day, Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla also visited Mirik.

“The Prime Minister has announced a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured in this disaster,” said Shringla.

The state government has earlier announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.