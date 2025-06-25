Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Digha on Wednesday for Jagannath Rath Yatra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Digha on Wednesday, where she will participate in the 'Rath Yatra' of the newly built Jagannath temple, a top bureaucrat said.

Banerjee was earlier scheduled to leave for Digha on Thursday, but a change was made in her itinerary, he said.

"The CM is likely to leave for Digha this afternoon. The schedule was changed after a review of the weather conditions," the bureaucrat told PTI.

Rath Yatra will be held on Friday.

After reaching Digha, Banerjee is likely to review the preparations for the Ratha Yatra from the new Jagannath Temple, he said.

On Thursday, the Bengal CM will likely participate in the 'Netra Utsav, a festival celebrated a day before the Rath Yatra. It marks the auspicious occasion when Lord Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra, reappears to the public after a 14-day seclusion following the Snana Yatra.

