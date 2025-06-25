MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Digha on Wednesday for Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Bengal chief minister was earlier scheduled to leave for Digha on Thursday, but a change was made in her itinerary

PTI Published 25.06.25, 02:23 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Digha on Wednesday, where she will participate in the 'Rath Yatra' of the newly built Jagannath temple, a top bureaucrat said.

Banerjee was earlier scheduled to leave for Digha on Thursday, but a change was made in her itinerary, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The CM is likely to leave for Digha this afternoon. The schedule was changed after a review of the weather conditions," the bureaucrat told PTI.

Rath Yatra will be held on Friday.

After reaching Digha, Banerjee is likely to review the preparations for the Ratha Yatra from the new Jagannath Temple, he said.

On Thursday, the Bengal CM will likely participate in the 'Netra Utsav, a festival celebrated a day before the Rath Yatra. It marks the auspicious occasion when Lord Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra, reappears to the public after a 14-day seclusion following the Snana Yatra.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mamata Banerjee Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth time lucky: Shubhanshu Shukla becomes second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma

The much-delayed launch of the Axiom-4 mission was set for 12:01 pm IST after SpaceX had announced that the weather for 90 per cent favourable for lift-off
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Over the past 11 years and 30 days, democracy has been under five-fold assault

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT