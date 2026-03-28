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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Mamata Banerjee: BJP 'crossing the Lakshman Rekha' in an attempt to destroy Bengal; will lose power nationally

'I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers,' she said and vowed to bring to book all those responsible for the violence after the TMC returns to power

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 28.03.26, 01:23 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File photo

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the BJP will lose power in the country in its attempt to destroy West Bengal.

While addressing a poll rally in Raniganj, she said she would usher in a new era after winning the West Bengal elections for the fourth consecutive time by urging all the political parties to join hands and 'capture' Delhi.

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"If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out," Banerjee claimed.

"By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country," the chief minister asserted at the rally in the mining town of Paschim Bardhaman district.

Accusing the Election Commission of working at the behest of the saffron party to delete voters' names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee said, "There must be a Lakshman Rekha, but the BJP is crossing all limits." "SIR will be your death knell," she warned the BJP. Referring to clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj, she claimed that the administration took no action.

"I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers," she said and vowed to bring to book all those responsible for the violence after the TMC returns to power.

Tension prevailed in parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after clashes erupted during Ram Navami processions, with reports of stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson from several locations. Police said security has been intensified in the affected areas of Jangipur and Raghunathganj.

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There must be a Lakshman Rekha, but the BJP is crossing all limits...SIR will be your death knell

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