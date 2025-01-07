Mamata Banerjee allocates Rs 1,500 crore for bridge connecting Sagar Island to Bengal

Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government earmarked ₹1,500 crore for a bridge over the Muriganga river for Sagar Island's better connectivity with the rest of Bengal.

"I had spoken to the Centre for a bridge over the Muriganga… One of the central ministers had promised that it would be done, but has not delivered. We may have financial constraints, but this bridge is a necessity, which would make it easier for pilgrims to reach Gangasagar," said the chief minister, before adding that the project would be implemented in about three years.

After reaching the Sagar Island on Monday afternoon to oversee preparations for Gangsagar Mela, the chief minister visited Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Kapil Muni Ashram. In both the venues, she spoke extensively about the big push that the proposed infrastructure, to be called Gangasagar Bridge, would give to connectivity with this remote island.

"Earlier, people used to feel scared to come to Gangasagar Mela.... We have tried our best to create the necessary infrastructure here. Last year, about one crore people visited the mela," said Mamata, who reiterated her demand for a national fair tag for the Gangasagar Mela.

"The Kumbh Mela gets thousands of crores from the Centre, but we don't get anything.... I have been demanding a national fair status for the Gangasagar Mela," she said.

During her visit, the chief minister held discussions with the South 24-Parganas district authorities about the problem of erosion, which has become a major challenge on the island.

"I have suggested to the monks at Kapil Muni Ashram to spend 25 per cent of the donations received by them for concretisation of the banks to tackle the problem of erosion and they have agreed to the proposal," said the chief minister.