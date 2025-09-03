Malda migrant worker's wife says husband kidnapped from home during night hours

A migrant worker in Malda was abducted from his house on Monday night.

The worker’s wife has filed a police complaint, alleging that the abductors also assaulted her and demanded ₹1 lakh for his release. She also filed a petition in a local court for her husband's rescue.

Sources said two men had reached the residence of Nasirul, 35, at Gayeshpur in Malda town on Monday night. According to his wife, the two men were Mithun and Baniuddin, who are from Budhia in Malda town.

“They assaulted me and my husband and demanded ₹71,000 in cash. The duo alleged that my husband had taken the amount as a loan from a contractor in the Budhia area. But my husband was not involved in any such transaction,” said Nasirul’s wife.

According to her, the duo did not listen to the couple. They held sharp weapons to Nasirul’s throat and forced him to move with them.

“They told me that I should raise ₹1 lakh within 24 hours and pay the amount to them. Or else, they said, my husband would face dire consequences. I have no idea where they have taken him,” the wife added.

Senior officers at the Englishbazar police station said they were checking the CCTV footage of the area where the couple lives.