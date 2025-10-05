'Ma Balaichandi' puja begins after Dashami: Durga Puja in another form

While most parts of Bengal bid a farewell to Durga on Bijoya Dashami, the spirit of celebration remains very much alive in many villages across north Bengal as the goddess is being venerated in different forms and names after Dashami.

In Khadimpur, a village located in the Raiganj block of North Dinajpur district, the Durga Puja begins only after Dashami. While people in other areas immerse idols in rivers and ponds, the people of Khadimpur begin their own week-long worship of the goddess in her local form — “Ma Balaichandi”.

From children to the elderly, the entire village comes alive with devotional fervour, hosting a week-long celebration filled with worship, fairs and cultural performances.

The origins of this puja are steeped in history. Situated in Kamalabari panchayat, the original shrine was set up under an ancient tree, with a tin-roofed structure surrounded by a brick wall on about 1.3 acres of land.

Over the years, a permanent temple has replaced the old shrine.

The Bhandani Puja at Purba Bholardabri in Alipurduar. Picture by Anirban Choudhury

According to tradition, the worship begins on the Dashami night, and this year too, the rituals started on Thursday night, with prayers and offerings going on throughout the day on Friday. A village fair is also hosted at the venue.

On the day of the Puja, the goddess is adorned with gold and silver ornaments.

Interestingly, the idol of “Balaichandi” is a deviation from the classical form

of Durga. She is worshipped as “Ma Chandi,” with four arms instead of 10, and without “Mahishasura” (the demon) and the lion mount.

“People eagerly wait for this puja, not before Durga Puja begins, but after it ends,” said Nirmal Barman, a member of the puja committee.

The entire village eats vegetarian meals on the Puja day, praying for family well-being, he said.

The puja draws visitors from nearby Raiganj and Hemtabad, with hundreds visiting the temple and enjoying the fair.

In Alipurduar district, a similar vibrant celebration follows the Durga Puja — the “Bhandani Puja,” primarily observed by the Rajbanshi community in villages and tea gardens.

Since Friday, the Bhandani Puja has been celebrated in Alipurduar 1 block, with fairs being held on grounds beside the temples.

For the Rajbanshis, the goddess is worshipped in three names, “Bhandani,” “Bhandarani,” and “Bhandali.” In some places, she is also referred to as “Bondurga”.

One of the prominent pujas is being held at Pradhanpara, adjacent to the Jaldapara National Park.

In 2025, the puja reached its 128th year in the village.

“This puja began over a century ago as the villagers started venerating the goddess to keep themselves safe from wild animals,” said Shyamal Munda, secretary of the puja committee in Pradhanpara.

A two-day fair accompanies the puja, and cultural events are being held at the venue.

In other places like Kalabari and Purba Bholardabri, the Bhandani Puja and celebrations are being held for three days, starting from Dashami.

“It is an old custom to organise the Bhandani Puja. The puja begins after the Durga idols are immersed on Dashami and continues for four days,” said an Alipurduar resident.

“These pujas give people an opportunity to continue their celebrations for some more days, and thousands congregate in these villages to witness the rituals and join the festivities,” he added.