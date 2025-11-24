Gajoldoba project revives after 18 months as new Malbazar SDO restarts stalled work

The Gajoldoba Development Authority (GDA) has finally resumed work after nearly a year and a half of inactivity.

Key components of the 2023 development plan, which included landscaping and construction of roads, watchtowers and entrance gates, had remained unimplemented.

The revival began after Utkal Khandal, the newly appointed sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Malbazar, took charge and convened a meeting to restart the GDA’s activities on Friday.

According to sources, GDA had not held a single meeting in the past 18 months to send project proposals to the state urban development and municipal affairs (UDMA) department. Khageswar Roy, vice-chairman of GDA and MLA of Rajganj, had repeatedly complained about the lack of initiative by the Malbazar SDO’s office.

“The new SDO has reviewed the development plans for Gajoldoba. Fresh proposals for building new roads and boundary walls will be submitted soon. Work has started gaining momentum,” Roy said.

“Bhorer Alo”, the mega tourism hub conceptualised by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is spread along the banks of the Teesta at Gajoldoba in the Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district.

While several responsibilities were assigned to the GDA in 2023 to develop and beautify the hub, only a few tasks — setting up a tourist kiosk, launching a light-and-sound show and constructing a market complex — have been completed.

“Due to the lack of regular meetings, GDA could not prepare and forward development plans to the state. As a result, no new funds have been allocated. The authority still does not have its own office in Gajoldoba; work is being handled by the staff of the SDO’s office,” the source added.

District magistrate Shama Parveen was present at the meeting on Friday, during which several new projects were discussed.

“We are sending several proposals to the state UDMA department for the development of the Gajoldoba tourism hub,” the district magistrate said.

Jyoti Ghosh, the joint director (North Bengal) of the state tourism department, was also present and shared several suggestions regarding “Bhorer Alo”, a source said.