'Existence questioned': 717 names vanish from voter list; Cooch Behar villagers stage 7-hour blockade

Voters, whose names were not included in the voter list uploaded by the Election Commission at booth number 3/303 of Khapaidanga gram panchayat in Cooch Behar North Assembly constituency, erupted in anger on Sunday.

A road blockade was held from 8am to 3pm on Sunday in the Kaljani Bazar area, 11km from Cooch Behar town. Protests were held by burning tyres.

Allegedly, a total of 717 residents were in the voter list since 2002, but the names of only 140 people are currently there. The names of the rest having disappeared. Residents claim that despite repeated complaints to the Election Commission, the district magistrate and the SDO office for inclusion of names in the voter list, no action had been taken.

“Only assurances have been given, but nothing has been done. That is why the people of the area are forced to join the movement,” Khagen Roy, a resident of the locality, said.

Residents of that area further claimed that despite the specific rules and a deadline for correcting and verifying of names in the the SIR process, work has been delayed. As house-to-house enumeration of voters will end on December 4, concerns are growing.

On Sunday morning, took to the streets, burnt tyres and demanded a quick solution to the problem.

“Our very existence is in question. We have been voting for 20 years, now they say our names do no figure in the list. We can't accept this,” one of the protesters said.

Officials of the block administration reached the protest site and assured people that their concerns would be looked into. After this, the protesters dispersed.

“The matter has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission. Arrangements will be made to resolve it quickly,” Amit Tamang, the block development officer of Cooch Behar Block-II, said.