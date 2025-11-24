MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 November 2025

SUV hits parked truck in Siliguri; three Sikkim residents killed

Victims died on the spot after the late-night impact; poor visibility and speed are suspected factors

Bireswar Banerjee Published 24.11.25, 08:17 AM
The mangled SUV at the Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri on Sunday

The mangled SUV at the Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri on Sunday File

Three persons in an SUV, including the driver, died when the vehicle rammed into a truck at the Eighth Mile area under Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri town late on Saturday night.

Police sources said the deceased — Arjun Prasad, 42, Raj Kumar, 51, and Brijmohan, 60, died on the spot under the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were residents of the Jorethang area of West Sikkim.

Sources said they had come to attend a wedding in Siliguri earlier in the day.

After attending the event, they were returning to Sikkim when the accident took place.

Sources said that the SUV hit the back of a truck that was standing on the road.

The cause of the crash is not clear as of now, but poor visibility at night, coupled with the speeding SUV could be the reason.

The police went to the spot and impounded the two vehicles.

Search is on for the truck’s driver and helper, who are absconding.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Hunted at the forest’s edge, Sundarbans villagers risk death each day to earn a livelihood

Fishermen describe chilling tiger run-ins, the fear shadowing every trip and the harsh reality that limited livelihood options push them back into the forests again and again
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

In three weeks, 16 BLOs have lost their lives — SIR is no reform, it’s an imposed tyranny

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT