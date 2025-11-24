SUV hits parked truck in Siliguri; three Sikkim residents killed

Three persons in an SUV, including the driver, died when the vehicle rammed into a truck at the Eighth Mile area under Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri town late on Saturday night.

Police sources said the deceased — Arjun Prasad, 42, Raj Kumar, 51, and Brijmohan, 60, died on the spot under the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were residents of the Jorethang area of West Sikkim.

Sources said they had come to attend a wedding in Siliguri earlier in the day.

After attending the event, they were returning to Sikkim when the accident took place.

Sources said that the SUV hit the back of a truck that was standing on the road.

The cause of the crash is not clear as of now, but poor visibility at night, coupled with the speeding SUV could be the reason.

The police went to the spot and impounded the two vehicles.

Search is on for the truck’s driver and helper, who are absconding.