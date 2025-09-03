MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Leopards caged in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, later on released into wild by foresters

This is the fourth leopard that has been rescued from the garden over the past one and a half months

Our Bureau Published 03.09.25, 08:10 AM
The leopard trapped in the Garganda tea estate at Madarihat, Alipurduar, on Tuesday. Picture by Anirban Choudhury

A leopard was trapped at the Kalabari tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday morning.

On July 18, a leopard that had strayed into the garden killed a 10-year-old boy.

Following this, foresters installed trap cameras and set up three cages in the plantations to monitor leopards and capture them.

Some local residents spotted the leopard in the cage on Tuesday.

A team from the Binnaguri forest range arrived and took the animal away.

Later, it was released into the Gorumara National Park, a forester said.

Another leopard, around eight years old, was rescued from the Garganda tea estate in Madarihat, Alipurduar.

Officials of the Lankapara forest range, of the Jaldapara wildlife division, said the animal was sighted in the garden.

They suspect the animal sneaked in search of easy prey.

The residents informed foresters, who laid a cage.

On Tuesday morning, the leopard was found growling in the cage.

It was rescued and released into the wild, a forester said.

Leopards Rescue Foresters Wildlife
