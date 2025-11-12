Leopard runs amok in NBU, injures resident 

Panic gripped Shivmandir, around eight kilometres from Siliguri, after a leopard strayed into the locality and injured a resident on Tuesday morning.

Foresters from the Bagdogra range of the Kurseong forest division arrived, but were unable to capture the animal. Late in the afternoon, they set up a cage with bait in the area.

Priyanka Dey, who owns a three-storied residential building near gate number three of the North Bengal University (NBU), said the leopard had sneaked into a washroom on the ground floor of her house.

Avishek Prasad, one of her tenants, was attacked by the animal in the washroom. It mauled him and fled.

“Around 6.40am, I suddenly heard someone shouting and shaking the iron gate at our main entrance,” said Dey. “I came out and saw Avishek wounded.”

Prasad was immediately taken to a private nursing home in Matigara, where he is being treated.

Biswanath Dey, Priyanka’s husband and an employee at the NBU, said: “The leopard can be seen in the footage of CCTVs installed on the university campus. It was seen entering the varsity premises through gate number three, which is close to our house.”

Foresters could not trace the animal, so they installed the cage to trap it.

This is the first instance of a leopard attack in Shivmandir, which is on the northwestern outskirts of Siliguri. A few months ago, an elephant herd entered the university premises, and it took nearly a day for the foresters to steer the herd back into the forest.

The NBU authorities issued a notice, urging the residents, students and staff to remain alert and take necessary safety precautions.

“The acting registrar has appealed to everyone on campus and in nearby areas to stay vigilant to prevent further mishaps,” said a source.