Leopard carcass discovered by workers of Borodighi tea plantation in Jalpaiguri

The decomposed carcass of a leopard was recovered from Borodighi tea estate in Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday afternoon.

Workers noticed a carcass in the plantation while plucking tea leaves and informed the garden authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials informed the foresters at the Baradighi forest beat office and a team recovered the carcass.

A forest source said the sub-adult is suspected to have died around two to three days ago.

“The carcass has been taken to the nature interpretation centre in Lataguri for post-mortem. We are waiting for the report to know the exact cause of its death,” said an official.

The Borodighi tea estate is adjacent to the Gorumara National Park, and wild animals, including elephants, leopards and gaurs, frequently stray in.

Jumbo rampage

A wild elephant went on a rampage in the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate in the Nagarkata block of Jalpaiguri on Friday night, damaging a primary school.

A source said the elephant broke the boundary wall of Tondu State Plan Primary School and entered the premises. It vandalised the kitchen and destroyed food supplies meant for the mid-day meal programme, along with

utensils.

Following this, the school’s mid-day meal has been suspended.

Another elephant damaged a shop and three houses in the same garden last night, said a source.

Rider hurt

A 44-year-old driving a two-wheeler sustained injuries after the vehicle skidded off EM Bypass, near the Avishikta crossing, in Calcutta around midnight on Tuesday. Amit Dutta was rushed to the Ruby General Hospital, police said.