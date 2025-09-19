Lawyer found dead beside railway track between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani stations

The body of Siliguri-based lawyer Arun Mishra, 55, was found beside a railway track between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani stations on Thursday morning. Mishra was a resident of Millanpally.

A source said that some residents of Bhatanjote village, in the Phansidewa block of Siliguri subdivision, spotted Mishra's body.

They informed the police, and a team from the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in New Jalpaiguri (NJP) recovered the body. It was sent to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) for post-mortem.

The GRP registered a case and started a probe, a source said. A dog squad was dispatched to the scene for investigation.

Lawyers from across the city arrived at NBMCH and talked to police officers to find out what happened.

“He (Mishra) was one of our members. We learned of the incident this morning. It is very shocking for us. The police are probing the case to ascertain the cause of his death,” said Sandip Das, the secretary of the Siliguri Bar Association.

A source later reported that Mishra was hit by an NJP-bound train. The GRP suspects that it might be a case of suicide, the source added.