Landslides on NH10 follow rain wrath

Intense monsoonal downpour in the sub-Himalayan Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim over the past 24 hours has led to landslides and damaged roads in some locations, including some stretches of the NH10, the principal highway that connects Sikkim and the mountain district of Kalimpong with the rest of the country.

In Kalimpong, the district police and the administration said that the NH10 stretch between Melli and Kirney was damaged. Movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped in the area for safety and smooth flow of traffic.

Rocks and debris are falling near Likhubhir, for which the movement of all vehicles has been restricted. “Traffic will be allowed on the stretch based on situational assessment,” said a source.

Every year, as monsoon sets in, landslides, the descent of debris and boulders and cave–ins are reported across different stretches of the NH10.

“It rained around 100mm in Kalimpong during the past 24 hours, which led to the situation. Those going to Sikkim and Kalimpong these days should plan their journey accordingly in advance as they might have to take a detour through alternative roads,” the source added.

In Sikkim, heavy rainfall led to a flash flood on Wednesday night and damaged a stretch of the Namchi-Jorethang Road. Due to the downpour, debris piled on the road and completely blocked it. A truck got stranded at the site in the rubble and sludge.

“Steps are being taken to clear the road. Earthmovers and workers have been sent to the spot. But considering the situation, people should take alternative routes,” said an official.

Sources at the IMD office in Calcutta said that the southwest monsoon was active over Sikkim, sub-Himalayan Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. “During the past 24 hours, it has rained in most places of this region. Similar weather conditions will prevail in the next 48 hours,” said a weather expert.

For the next 24 hours, the IMD has also issued an orange alert in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri and said it might rain anywhere between 70mm and 200mm in these places, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

“People should be alert as an intense spell of rain can reduce visibility, and there can be fresh landslides in the hills. People should abstain from moving out in open, especially in fields, as weather conditions can also lead to lightning strikes,” said a source.