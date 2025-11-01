MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

Kurseong foresters relocate '100 elephants', herd shift looks to lower risk of depredation

Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong forest division, said the large-scale elephant-guiding operation was undertaken to move the herd safely out of the Tukuriajhar habitat

Our Correspondent Published 01.11.25, 07:44 AM
Some members of the squad from the Kuresong forest division responsible for relocating a herd of around 100 elephants

Some members of the squad from the Kuresong forest division responsible for relocating a herd of around 100 elephants

Foresters from the Kurseong forest division successfully relocated a herd of elephants from the Tukuriajhar forest range to the Bagdogra forest range on Thursday evening, preventing potential depredation and man-elephant conflict in the forest fringe areas.

Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong forest division, said the large-scale elephant-guiding operation was undertaken to move the herd safely out of the Tukuriajhar habitat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Tukuriajhar forest is not suitable for elephants. Moreover, the area is surrounded by villages, which increases the risk of elephants straying into human settlements. To prevent possible conflicts, we conducted a relocation drive to move around 100 elephants to the forest of the Bagdogra range,” explained Pandey.

According to sources in the department, the foothill ranges of the division
are among the most vulnerable areas for elephant depredation in fringe villages. Foresters remain on high alert throughout the year—particularly during the paddy harvest season, which starts late October— to prevent raids and mitigate human-elephant conflicts.

A forester involved in the wildlife management operation said the drive began around 11.30am on Thursday and continued across forests, tea plantations, rivers, railway tracks, the Asian Highway II, and nearby communities before the elephants were successfully guided into the Bagdogra forest by 6:30pm.

More than 100 forest guards and members of the joint forest protection committee participated in the project, while around 25 vehicles were deployed.

“The operation was a coordinated effort involving staff from the Tukuriajhar, Bagdogra, Panighata, and Ghospukur ranges, as well as the elephant squad stationed in Bagdogra,” a forest official said.

The relocation was led by foresters — including Samiran Raj, Sambarta Sadhu, Suraj Mukhia, Manas Kanti Ghosh, and Pramit Lal.

RELATED TOPICS

Relocation Foresters Kurseong Forest Division Elephants Bagdogra Forest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nixed or Phoenix?: Nitish's core base closes ranks as sympathy grows for ‘sidelined’ leader

Widely read as a signal that Nitish Kumar’s two-decade-long reign might be drawing to a close, Amit Shah’s remark seems to have inadvertently bolstered the JDU leader’s political standing
Nitish Kumar with the BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary (extreme left), JDU’s Sanjay Jha and LJP’s Chirag Paswan during the release of the NDA’s manifesto in Patna on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

For the first time in history, a coalition’s manifesto was released in just 26 seconds

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT