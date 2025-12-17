Merico tea wage stir gathers steam due to delay in deserving payment of workers

Workers of six tea gardens in Alipurduar, formerly owned by Duncans Industries and now run by Merico Agro Industries, have been staging demonstrations in front of the office of the assistant labour commissioner in Birpara since last Friday, demanding their dues be paid immediately.

Although the management recently cleared a fortnight’s wages, protesting workers want the management to clear the due wages of another four to five fortnights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many workers of these gardens have stopped work in protest.

On Tuesday, workers again gathered outside the assistant labour commission’s office, most of whom were from the Birpara tea estate. Several workers from the other five Merico-owned gardens also joined in solidarity.

Biru Lohar, a worker of the Birpara tea estate who joined the protest on Tuesday, said wages for four fortnights were yet to be paid to him and his colleagues. They are also waiting for five per cent of the bonus, which the management promised to pay by December 25.

“If the bonus and wages are not paid on time, workers won’t be able to celebrate Christmas. That is why we launched the demonstration at the ALC’s office. We want the state labour department to intervene so that all dues are cleared,” said Lohar.

In all six gardens, protests and demonstrations were witnessed across the past couple of weeks over wages. Joy Prakash Toppo, the Trinamool MLA of Madarihat Assembly seat where these gardens are located, has met the agitating workers and told them that he has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state labour minister Moloy Ghatak, seeking an early resolution to the wage crisis.

These six tea gardens have around 6,500 workers. In all, 35,000 people reside in the six tea gardens.

“The Madarihat poll outcome is traditionally influenced by tea garden voters, which is why the MLA has made the move. But there is no change in the situation,” said a political observer.

Trade union leaders affiliated with the ruling party acknowledged the electoral importance of the tea garden population and admitted they were under pressure to resolve the issue quickly.

“It is true that a large number of people live in these tea gardens, and they can play a major role during the polls. We have already informed all authorities concerned and are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest,” said Nakul Sonar, chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union.

Officials of the state labour department could not be contacted.

Surojit Bakshi, the director of Merico Agro Industries, said they were trying to clear the workers’ dues.

“The company is facing an acute financial crisis. Still, we have made a payment and are arranging funds to clear the dues. The workers should understand the situation and cooperate with us,” said Bakshi.