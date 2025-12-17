Six of seven summits under her feet, 42-year-old Sikkim climber scales Mt Vinson Massif

Manita Pradhan, a 42-year-old mountaineer from Sikkim, scaled Mount Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica at over 16,000 feet above sea level, last Friday.

The peak, located in the Sentinel range of the Ellsworth Mountains, is regarded as one of the most challenging climbs in the world due to its extreme weather conditions.

With this achievement, Pradhan has completed six of the seven peaks under her ambitious “Seven Summits Project”, a mountaineering challenge that involves scaling the highest mountain peak on each continent.

She is now planning to scale Puncak Jaya (Carstenz Pyramid) in Oceania.

“The summit of Mount Vinson was part of my Seven Summits goal. With this climb, I have now made it to the summit of six peaks on different continents. Now, I am preparing for Carstenz Pyramid,” Pradhan told The Telegraph over the phone from Union Glacier, Antarctica.

Climbers to Mount Vinson Massif face hostile weather, sub-zero temperatures and isolation. Yet, despite the challenges, the climb also offers breathtaking views during the Antarctic summer.

Pradhan, a resident of Soreng in Sikkim, has an impressive mountaineering record. In 2021, she made it to the summit of Mount Everest, followed by Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus in 2022, and Mount Denali and Mount Aconcagua in 2024.

She is also the first woman from Sikkim to summit Mount Everest after its officially revised height of 8,848.86 metres.

On December 1, Pradhan began her Antarctica expedition, traveling from Sikkim through Mumbai, New York, Santiago, and Punta Arenas (Chile) before reaching Union Glacier and the Vinson base camp.

The team included climbers from various parts of India, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. All members successfully reached the summit on December 12.

“We were a nine-member Indian team in the final ascent. The climb was extremely tough due to severe weather conditions. It involved an eight-hour continuous climb, starting from base camp-II around noon and reaching the summit around 8.30pm on December 12,” she said.

Pradhan’s achievements have inspired many aspiring mountaineers across the region.

Fellow Sikkim climber Tshering Choden, who summited Mount Kilimanjaro in August this year, was fulsome in her praise.

“She has climbed almost every major peak under the Seven Summits project. Her dedication is truly inspiring for climbers like us,” said Choden, who is planning to summit Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), the highest peak in Russia and Europe, by April 2026.

Veteran mountaineer Shanti Rai from Sikkim, who was awarded a gold medal by the Indian Mountaineering Federation in November 2024 for her contribution to adventure sports, lauded Pradhan’s success and said it was a big inspiration for women climbers.

“Being in her forties, she has climbed nearly all the major peaks of the world. Her success motivates young mountaineers, especially girls, to take up adventure sports,” said Rai.