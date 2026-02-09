Kota's three-storey building collapse claims Bengal youth, dreams crushed forever

A youth from Cooch Behar, who had gone to Kota, Rajasthan, chasing a dream to become an engineer like his father, died on Saturday night when a three-storey building collapsed in the coaching hub.

Anaranya Karmakar, 20, and his mother, Sudipta Karmakar, had gone for dinner at a restaurant in the building which collapsed in the Talwandi area of Kota on Saturday night.

Anaranya died, trapped in the rubble, while his mother was injured. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan, where sources said she is critical.

A teenager identified as Lakshman also died in the building collapse.

Rescue teams pulled out the bodies of Anaranya and Lakshman from the debris. At least 13 people were identified as injured.

"In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow," cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar told reporters.

Sudipta apart, seven more injured are hospitalised, sources said. Five have been discharged after primary care.

Divisional commissioner Anil Agarwal in Kota said that some new construction work was going on in the neighbourhood, which might have caused the building to collapse. The rescue operation continued till late at night, officials said.

Anaranya was a resident of the Boxi Bari More area in ward 14 of Cooch Behar town.

“He was preparing for his engineering entrance examinations and had been staying in Kota with his mother for some time,” a source in Cooch Behar said.

Anaranya’s father, Abhijit Karmakar, a retired government engineer, had returned to Cooch Behar from Kota only a few days ago.

After receiving news of his son’s death, he immediately left for Kota. He has since reached Kota, his neighbours said on Sunday.

The sudden death of the young student has cast a pall of grief over Cooch Behar. "What happened was simply shocking. We can't believe Anaranya is no more," said a neighbour.

Superintendent of police of Cooch Behar, Sandeep Karra, described the incident as deeply tragic.

He said that no immediate family member of Anaranya was currently in town.

Kota is known as India's premier "coaching capital" and education hub. The Rajasthan town attracts thousands of students from all over India annually to prepare for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET and the Olympiads.

Additional reporting by PTI