Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 9, 1783

On this day, East India Company official Samuel Turner was appointed chief of a Tibet mission with another company employee Samuel Davis. This was following the news in 1782 of the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama. Governor-General Warren Hastings then suggested a mission to Tibet with a message of congratulation, to strengthen the relationship between the British and Tibet. Turner came back in 1784. He had not been able to visit Lhasa, Tibet’s capital, but had been told that merchants from India would be received well.

