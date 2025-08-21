Four held in Prinsep Ghat station murder

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth whose body was found at one of the platforms of Princep Ghat station on Saturday.

The officers of Chitpore government railway police station, who carried out the probe, said the victim, Arabinda Mandal, was killed over the suspicion that he had stolen money and a mobile phone from one of the accused.

The railway police identified the accused as Mohammad Arman, Bakibulla Mandal, Rahul Mandal and Raja Mishra. They were arrested on Tuesday night.

The victim knew his alleged perpetrators, the police said.

“Arabinda and the other four were drinking together on the night of the incident. Later in the night, Mohammad Arman noticed that ₹8,000 and his mobile phone were missing. He and others thought Arabinda had stolen them,” said an officer.

The victim, who had been living at Howrah station for several weeks, often spent nights at Prinsep Ghat station, the officers said.

Arman and others started looking for Arabinda and found him asleep at Prinsep Ghat station.

“His throat was slit with a knife while he was asleep,” said an officer of the GRP.

The accused were produced before Sealdah court on Wednesday.

All four have been charged with murder.