Three Metro links set to transform city travel, Kolkata's new look after inauguration

More than 350 additional Metro trains will ply in the city when the three new links are commissioned.

The links that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to open on Friday are the 2.45km stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah; a 6.77km section between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport); and a 4.39km section between Ruby and Beleghata.

Friday’s opening will be ceremonial. Till late on Wednesday, there was no official confirmation on when passengers can avail Metro services on these sections. The time tables will also be finalised, said sources.

“With the opening of three new lines, the passenger capacity of Kolkata Metro will touch 9.15 lakh,” a spokesperson said. Now, more than seven lakh passengers take four Metro routes every day.

Before the launch, here’s what you need to know about the three lines;

Green Line

There will be 186 services every day on the Green Line when commercial services begin on the entire stretch between Howrah Maidan and Sector V, said a Metro spokesperson.

The corridor is now functional in two sections, Sector V-Sealdah (Green Line 1) and Howrah Maidan-Esplanade (Green Line 2). The commissioning of the Esplanade-Sealdah link will make the entire corridor functional. Green Line 1 now sees 108 daily services between Monday and Friday. Green Line 2 sees 134 daily services between Monday and Saturday. The section is operational on Sunday with 62 services.

Sources said the Green Line will now be open seven days a week. But there was no official confirmation till late on Wednesday.

A journey between Howrah and Sealdah will take 11 minutes, said a Metro official. Both Metro stations are connected to the railway stations.

A ride between Howrah Maidan and Sector V will take around 35 minutes.

For now, the interval between two trains will be around eight minutes during the peak hours, said Metro sources.

The Green Line already has an interface with the Blue Line at Esplanade. Once the three lines are commissioned, Green Line passengers can also avail the Yellow Line. A passenger from Howrah can get off at Esplanade, take a train to Noapara, from where he/she can take another train to the Bimanbandar station.

On the Green Line, the first and last trains will leave the terminal stations around 6.30am and 9.45pm, respectively.

Yellow Line

Metro will be connected to the airport for the first time when the 6.77km Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar link is commissioned. When it is done, 120 services will be operated on the stretch every day. A source said the section, for now, will remain shut on Sunday. But there was no official confirmation.

An 80m tunnel will connect the Bimanbandar station with the terminal building of the airport.

There are four stations in the Yellow Line that will become part of the Metro corridor for now — Noapara, Dum Dum cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Bimanbandar. Jessore Road station is the only station on the surface. Noapara and Dum Dum Cantonment stations have been built on a viaduct and the Bimanbandar station is an underground station.

Orange Line

The 4.4km Ruby-Beleghata link is part of the upcoming New Garia-airport corridor (Orange Line).

The Orange Line will have 60 services every day, the Metro official said. The line, which is now functional between New Garia and Ruby (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay), is now shut on Saturday and Sunday. There was no word on what will happen once the line is extended till Beleghata.