Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 5, 1835

On this day, a meeting of the residents of Calcutta was held at the Town Hall, to consider the propriety of petitioning the Governor-General in Council or the Legislative Council of India, to repeal the press regulation passed in 1823.

The Licensing Regulation Ordinance had been passed by acting Governor-General John Adams. This regulation made the functioning of a press without a licence a punishable offence. The purpose of the regulation was to restrict Indian-language newspapers or those edited by Indians.

