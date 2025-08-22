MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

Security agency dog bites boy in Kolkata airport, family cancels trip to Malaysia

The FIR was lodged against the handler for his 'incompetence in controlling the dog causing severe injury' to the child

PTI Published 22.08.25, 08:54 PM
German Shepherd.

German Shepherd. Representational image.

A sniffer dog belonging to a security agency allegedly bit a four-year-old boy in the Kolkata airport, forcing his family to cancel a trip to Malaysia, a police officer said on Friday.

The child was attacked by the animal between the departure gates 4A and 4B on August 12, while a police complaint in this regard was lodged a week later, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog, described as a German Shepherd, was with its handler who was holding the leash. Suddenly, the animal lunged forward and bit the child who was accompanied by his parents, according to the complaint.

Also Read

The FIR was lodged against the handler for his "incompetence in controlling the dog causing severe injury" to the child leading to cancellation of the family's trip to Malaysia, the officer said.

The family had to cancel the trip as the traumatised child had to undergo anti-rabies vaccination doses spanning a period of about a month, the father said in the complaint.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Dog Bite Kolkata Airport Malaysia German Shepherd
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to approach future trade ties with US with ‘very open mind’, says Piyush Goyal

India-US trade talks collapsed over India - the world's fifth-largest economy - resisting opening its vast agricultural and dairy sectors
A stray dog roams inside the Supreme Court (SC) premises, in New Delhi
Quote left Quote right

Under no condition shall the feeding of stray dogs on the streets be permitted

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT