3 flags on special day

On August 15, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education observed a triple celebration by hoisting three flags — the Indian National Flag to mark Independence Day, the Mother’s Flag to commemorate Sri Aurobindo’s birth anniversary, and the school flag as it also happened to be the institute’s foundation day.

The primary section had held its programme the day before, while the senior school celebrations began with words of wisdom from dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Kumar Bhattacharjee, former head of the comparative Indian language and literature department at University of Calcutta, said: “India is a country that believes in universal religion, brotherhood, and ethics. But a perfect society cannot be made by imperfect people, so work on yourselves.”

School vice-president Sujay Sikdar added that children weren’t empty cups waiting to be filled but seeds with unique destinies. “Our job is to provide the right soil and environment for these saplings to grow to their full potential,” he said.

Secretary Ashok Sil spoke about infrastructural improvements on campus, noting that two new staircases had been built as fire exits, and a second elevator would be opened soon.

Alumnus Anish Saha addressed the gathering, too. “On this day of triple celebration, we recall that freedom was not just a gift but a responsibility. Let us also remember Sri Aurobindo’s message that true freedom lies in overcoming division and intolerance, which is what the school has taught us,” said the 2006 batch student.

All the world’s a stage

The cultural events began with a dance to the Sanskrit sloka Sangachhadhwam and Tagore’s Anandoloke. “We were choreographed by our dance teachers, Manjusha Banerjee and Romi Roychowdhury,” smiled Snigdha Mondal, when told how well-synchronised she and her friends were on stage. “And now have to rush to change costumes for our dance drama on Bauls!”

Singers Ritabrato Dey, Soumini Ghosh, and Gaurav Ghosh punctuated the show with patriotic songs. “I learn Rabindrasangeet and classical music, but it’s easy to switch genres once you have mastered one discipline,” said Soumini, after singing Aye mere watan ke logo. Gaurav, who trains in classical music and also sings rock numbers by Fossils, agreed.

Ritabrato later played the lead in a Bengali drama based on Tagore’s Achalayatan. “The play dealt with superstitions and the caste system, showing how ultimately we all bow down to the same God,” he said. “Even after decades, its message is still relevant as many Indians still look down on some professions and fail to see the dignity of labour.”

Srinika Maitra of Class IX narrated the history of the school to the audience. “Our school was founded in 1983 by a trust of Sri Aurobindo devotees. It began in BK Block before moving to this larger premises in CL Block, though our pre-primary and primary sections remain in BK,” she said.

Head boy Saptajit Padhi reminded students of the sacrifices of both freedom fighters and soldiers at the borders. “Independence is not a one-time achievement; our freedom must be protected round the clock. Today, we salute our forces who defend us in the icy winds of Siachen, scorching heat of Rajasthan, or the skies during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The English play was based on The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, with montages highlighting Tom’s mischief. In the climax, Tom and his friends pounced on stage from the audience into a church where their families were mourning their supposed deaths, just to steal the limelight. “Tom is very naughty. I’m not like that at all,” laughed Rishav Mukherjee of Class VI, who played the protagonist.

“It’s been fun coming to school on August 15 as it means no studies and only fun!” added Rishav Hajra, who played Tom’s brother Sid.

The play was enacted silently by actors while live voiceovers were given from backstage. “At first it was tough to emote the dialogues while matching gestures and lip-sync of the actors, but this looked more professional than using mics on stage,” said Supriyo Saha, who voiced Huckleberry Finn and their headmaster Mr Dobbins. Aditya Narayan, who enacted Mr Dobbins, agreed.

The Hindi play was based on an episode from Sanskrit author Kalidasa’s life. “It’s about Kalidasa leaving his beloved behind to establish himself as a poet. When he returns successful, she has moved on and married another,” explained narrator Tisha Shaw. “Ideally, one should not have to sacrifice one aspect of life for another, but such is life, and one must learn to be practical,” added Rajanya Neogi who played the beloved of Kalidasa (Avirup Roy Chowdhury).