Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 31, 1948

The day after the assassination of M.K. Gandhi, Amrita Bazar Patrika, a newspaper published from Calcutta, carried this report dated January 30 and headlined “Gandhiji shot dead” across the front page, which read:

“Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated this evening by a young man in a congregation which had gathered for the evening prayers. He was shot at four times and seriously injured. Mahatma Gandhi was immediately removed to Birla House where he died at 5-40, thirty-five minutes after he was shot.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s body will be taken to the Jumna Ghat tomorrow in a procession which will start at 11 A.M. from Birla House reaching the cremation ground at 4 P.M.

“Mahatma Gandhi came out of Birla House at 5-5 P.M. and walked towards the prayer meeting ground.... As he approached the platform the congregation, which numbered about 500, broke into two parts leaving a passage for Mahatma Gandhi to pass.

“A man, probably between 30 and 35 in a khaki tunic, who was in the congregation, fired four shots from a revolver at a range of about 2 yards as Mahatma Gandhi was approaching...."

