Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 11, 1946

On this day, as its premiere was being held across India, the Hindi film Takrar was released at Jyoti cinema in Calcutta. Titled “Takrar (All for a son)”, the film was advertised as “Your heart will beat with this girl — whose life-cry flood (sic) the soul of womankind”.

The film featured actors “Jamuna, Nawab, Molina, Iftekhar, Aruna, Ranjit, Devbala, Tulsi and Master Nimai”. “A Mansata Release”, it was directed by Hemen Gupta. Its music was composed by Sachin Das (Motilal).

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in