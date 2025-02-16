Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, February 16, 1846

On this day a school was started for the education of Indian-Armenian girls in the city. Armenian writer and educationist Mesrop Taghiadian opened a girls’ school. It was named Saint Sandught. A boys section was added to it.

It closed down six years later.

Previously, a girls’ section had been opened at Armenian College. A private school had also been started for the girls of the community, but it closed down.

In 1922, David Avetic Davidian started a school for girls and boys. In 1949, this school joined Armenian College.

