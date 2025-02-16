MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 February 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, February 16, 1846

On this day a school was started for the education of Indian-Armenian girls in the city. Armenian writer and educationist Mesrop Taghiadian opened a girls’ school

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 16.02.25, 05:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

On this day a school was started for the education of Indian-Armenian girls in the city. Armenian writer and educationist Mesrop Taghiadian opened a girls’ school. It was named Saint Sandught. A boys section was added to it.

It closed down six years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, a girls’ section had been opened at Armenian College. A private school had also been started for the girls of the community, but it closed down.

In 1922, David Avetic Davidian started a school for girls and boys. In 1949, this school joined Armenian College.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:
yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Education Private School Indian-Americans
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakumbh rush turns fatal: Stampede at New Delhi station, at least 15 dead

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station
Shashi Tharoor at a panel discussion during the Global Investors Meet 2025 in Bengaluru on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

I’m someone who acknowledges the good when govts, whether central or state, do well

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT