Kolkata police arrest man who complained against influencer over communal video

The Kolkata Police on Monday evening arrested Wazahat Khan, who had lodged a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, in the city, a senior officer said.

Khan was hiding in a flat in Amherst Street area from where he was picked up, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan, who was absconding, has been booked under various sections of the BNS, including those dealing with promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, and insults or attempts to insult religion.

An FIR was registered against him at the Golf Green Police Station in south Kolkata.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.